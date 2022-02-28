ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell stocks as volatility rules the equity market. In recent days she had been unloading the stock of data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. And on Friday she sold the...

www.sunherald.com

Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Crashing After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy Them?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Popular investment manager Cathie Wood has been keen...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Stock With Exposure To Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Is Now Down 31% This Year And Cathie Wood Just Added Another $8.2M Worth Of Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday loaded up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) — a cryptocurrency exchange that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: The popular money manager bought 47,464 shares of...
STOCKS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Canada Bets Big on Tesla, a Little Less on GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are in the thick of the battle to dominate the EV war. Each knows that the other won't give an inch in the fight for consumers' wallets. Meantime, the showdown is being arbitrated...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

Being mentally and financially prepared to strike when it happens is key to long-term gains. Market corrections are a natural occurrence and there's no need to be fearful or to panic. These two rapidly growing companies can make long-term investors a lot richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Cathie Wood’s Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, keeps on catching the falling knives. She has insisted in recent weeks that the fall of young technology stocks has simply created buying opportunities. And Ark has been buying aplenty. On Friday, its exchange-traded funds picked up shares of streaming platform...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Seeking Alpha

Palantir: The Bottom Is Near For A Speculative Buy Opportunity

Palantir received a slew of downgrades after its FQ4 earnings card. The Street was concerned over its FQ1'22 margins guidance. We parsed Palantir's (PLTR) thesis in a recent article before the release of its FQ4'21 earnings card. We discussed that Palantir must demonstrate that its government segment can stem its growth deceleration. Furthermore, we also mentioned that it should also address its negative GAAP EBIT margins, given the scale of its stock-based compensation (SBC).
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock -- and Never Sell

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has gotten off to a rough start in 2022 -- its stock price is down by more than 35% so far this year. That huge decline was largely triggered by a fourth-quarter earnings report that left investors unimpressed with both the social media giant's recent performance and its guidance.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is Amazon Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings?

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) released 4th quarter 2021 and 2021 year results on February 3, 2022. The earnings release was mixed at best with the following YTD and 4th quarter items decreasing on an annual basis:. Free cash flow decreased to an outflow of $9.1 billion. Free cash flow less principal...
STOCKS

