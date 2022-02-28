ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington – UFC 272: Date, UK start time, live stream and TV channel for welterweight bout

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYzbl_0eRH37FX00

COLBY COVINGTON takes on former teammate Jorge Masvidal in a highly anticipated grudge match THIS WEEKEND.

The long-winded feud stems back from 2018, and now the welterweight rivals will be headlining the UFC 272 main event in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFImq_0eRH37FX00
Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are set to square up in a highly anticipated fight

Covington squandered his opportunity to secure the UFC Welterweight Championship when the 34-year-old narrowly lost to Kamaru Usman last November.

However, Masvidal also added consecutive losses to his record courtesy of Usman so both fighters are hoping to spark their careers back to life.

When is Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal?

  • Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal has been CONFIRMED to take place on Saturday, March 5.
  • It is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
  • The early preliminary action is will get going from 11pm, the preliminary fights begin the following morning at 1am and the main card is happening from 3am all UK times.
  • As for Covington vs Masvidal, the duo are expected to enter the ring around 6am.

What live stream and TV Channel is Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal on?

  • All the action will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD with the coverage scheduled to start at 12:30am.
  • It can also be live streamed via the BT Sport website or app.
  • Or members of the UFC Fight pass will have access to all the fights on the night.

Who is on the undercard?

Subject to change

Main card

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs Islam Makhachev
  • Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
  • Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
  • Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary card

  • Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early preliminary card

  • Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby
  • Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Manon Fiorot vs. TBA

What has been said?

Jorge Masvidal said: "It first started out with this piece of s*** not paying my coach $12,500 for a fight that my coach coached him his whole f****** career.

"Then when he had the chance to finally pay back the $12,500, he didn't so I went out there and paid my coach out of my own pocket so since then, it was like I am going to f*** him up at some point.

"You know what is going to happen to you if you don't pay that money. Keep smiling, little b****, I can't wait to break those fake teeth. He ain't got to s*** to say, he's a broke b****."

Colby Covington responded with: "It's fake news, Stephen it's fake news. Anything Jorge Masvidal says is a lie.

"You can't believe anything he says, he's all talk no walk. Yeah he's getting paid a lot of money like Dak Prescott for the Cowboys but he ain't doing anything.

"That night I got that pay check, I got paid half of what they said, the commission said I made double what they said. I got half that."

Comments / 0

