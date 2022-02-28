Mama June's Ex-Boyfriend Geno Doak Reportedly Lost 70 Pounds In Rehab After Trying To Overdose On Pills

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO