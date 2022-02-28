ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama June's Ex-Boyfriend Geno Doak Reportedly Lost 70 Pounds In Rehab After Trying To Overdose On Pills

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMama June's ex-boyfriend Geno Doak is making some healthy changes. Doak — who recently revealed he tried to overdose on pills last fall — has been getting his life back in order thanks to his latest stint in rehab, including a major weight loss transformation. According to...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 38

Ria May
4d ago

How did he get access to so many pills in the prison? He had his demons and got Momma June into drugs. He seemed like he did care about his Almost? stepchildren when they first started dating...

Reply
2
DJssassy Sue
5d ago

she still doesnt look right. something strange about her.

Reply(1)
9
JC
5d ago

These two aren’t worth writing about.💩💩

Reply
14
