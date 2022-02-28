ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Supreme Court Opens Arguments On Federal Environmental Power

By Lawrence Hurley
 5 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday began hearing arguments in a case that could curb the use of federal power to address environmental issues and undermine President Joe Biden's plan to tackle climate change. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has shown wariness toward broad federal agency actions, was...

#Greenhouse Gas#The U S Supreme Court#Clean Air Act#The Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals
