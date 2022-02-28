He’s got big ears and a big heart, can you give him a home?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet mutt is ready to be your cuddle buddy!
Meet Rudy, a 4-month-old pup whose mom is a red Staffordshire Terrier. They aren’t quite sure what Ruby’s dad is, but he might be a Chihuahua or small Shephard. Rudy won’t be a big boy, probably more of a medium-sized dog.
He’s a total cutie with his big ears and sweet face. He’s working really hard on house training and getting used to his crate, and he’s doing a good job.
He loves to play with other dogs and cuddle with his people. If you’d like to meet Rudy, visit the AARF website or call them at (336) 768-7387.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 8