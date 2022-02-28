ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

He’s got big ears and a big heart, can you give him a home?

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Sscj_0eRH2OCq00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet mutt is ready to be your cuddle buddy!

Meet Rudy, a 4-month-old pup whose mom is a red Staffordshire Terrier. They aren’t quite sure what Ruby’s dad is, but he might be a Chihuahua or small Shephard. Rudy won’t be a big boy, probably more of a medium-sized dog.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M87z6_0eRH2OCq00
    Rudy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2868dB_0eRH2OCq00
    Rudy is our Pet of the Week!

He’s a total cutie with his big ears and sweet face. He’s working really hard on house training and getting used to his crate, and he’s doing a good job.

He loves to play with other dogs and cuddle with his people. If you’d like to meet Rudy, visit the AARF website or call them at (336) 768-7387.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Meet Silas, the newest ‘grandlemur’ of Zoboomafoo

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cute new addition has some star quality to him! Duke Lemur Center introduced the new baby lemur in a tweet on Thursday. The baby boy, Silas, has some celebrity pedigree! He’s the grandson of Jovian, who 90s kids everywhere might know better as the star of the television show Zoboomafoo! […]
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Resolution will name Guilford Animal Services’ surgical suite after ‘our friend’ Susie

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A resolution is hitting the Guilford County Commissioners desk to honor a heroic Triad pooch. Guilford County Animal Services tells FOX8 that the commissioners will be heard a resolution Thursday to name their surgical suite after Susie, the Greensboro dog who changed North Carolina animal cruelty laws. Susie was diagnosed with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Women are leading the way at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — March is Women’s History Month.  Elephants are the largest animals by weight and size at the North Carolina Zoo. Seven zookeepers take care of them at the zoo. Some are surprised to learn that all seven of those zookeepers are women.  That would have seemed impossible just a few decades ago.  […]
ASHEBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Aarf#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Drugs, gummy worms hidden in grass bundles intercepted at North Carolina prison; ‘#NotOnMyWatch’

WINDSOR, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempt to disguise contraband by covering it in grass didn’t go as planned for smugglers at a North Carolina prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. On Thursday morning, officers at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor saw 17 bundles wrapped in grass inside the fence. When investigators […]
WINDSOR, NC
FOX8 News

People in Triad raising awareness for rare diseases, treatment

(WGHP) — Being exceptional can be nice unless it’s a disease. Feb. 28 was National Rare Diseases Day in the US, and as our population grows, so does the number of people with diseases that are rare. “Everybody has something. This is ours,” Annie Kendrick said. “My husband has allergies, and we have EB.” “I knew there […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Johnny Brown, actor in TV series ‘Good Times’, dead at 84

(WGHP) — Johnny Brown, an actor who rose to fame on the television series “Good Times,” has died at the age of 84, according to TMZ. Brown played Nathan Bookman, the housing project superintendent, on the 1970s show. His daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, said that the actor went into cardiac arrest shortly after a routine […]
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

Davidson County COVID Survivor leaves hospital after spending nearly 100 days battling virus; ‘It’s a miracle’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a gloriously sunny day outside Novant Rehabilitation Hospital in Winston-Salem, but inside is truly where the light shines. Doctors and nurses poured into the hallways and cheered the release of COVID-19 survivor John Taylor. “It’s surreal,” April Taylor said. April, John’s wife, remembers Nov. 30, which was the day her […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Professional bull riders in Winston-Salem aim to put NC on the map

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Ahead of the inaugural season for the 2022 Professional Bull Riders Team Series, the league today announced the schedule for the eight teams that will compete through the first season. North Carolina’s first-ever professional bull riding team, based in Winston-Salem, will debut inside LJVM Coliseum on Sept. 9-11. “I’m looking forward […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy