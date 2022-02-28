ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Effect of COVID-19 on agricultural production and food security: A scientometric analysis

By Collins C. Okolie
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 64 (2022) Cite this article. Coronavirus disease has created an unexpected negative situation globally, impacting the agricultural sector, economy, human health, and food security. This study examined research on COVID-19 in relation to agricultural production and food security. Research articles published in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

New Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Highly Effective, Companies Say

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK were 100 percent effective against severe disease and hospitalizations, the companies announced Wednesday. The vaccine was also 75 percent effective against moderate-to-severe disease and 58 percent effective against symptomatic disease in a...
OMAHA, NE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Infectious disease outbreaks highlight gender inequity

Here the implications of gender inequity in the face of infectious disease outbreaks such as Ebola and SARS-CoV-2 in Africa are discussed, with a proposal as to how we can address the unequal burden of outbreaks on women. Gender inequity poses significant obstacles to the improvement of the wellbeing of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Industry#Food System#Web Of Science#Ecap Fs
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy