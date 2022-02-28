ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day cancel Moscow show following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day have cancelled the May 29 show that they were scheduled to play at Moscow's Spartak Stadium due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Moscow#Green Day#Ukraine#Citi Field#European#Fall Out Boy#Nyc#Ajr#Ukrainians
