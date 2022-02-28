NetSfere and HP Partner to Enable Secure Messaging and Collaboration Services for Healthcare Service Providers
HP and NetSfere work together to further the digitization of healthcare communication, streamline staff communications and stop the use of risky consumer-grade messaging apps. NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, has been named an authorized HP Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Program Partner to further...martechseries.com
Comments / 0