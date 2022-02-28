The Best Portable TVs of 2022

Looking to round out the month with a bargain on a PS5 TV deal or an OLED TV deal?. Then boy do we have one for you today. Or rather, Amazon does. Cutting to it, if you're after a premium bit of kit that will give you an excellent technical and picture upgrade in time for the football, as well as for gaming, then you can get the LG B1 OLED TV for its lowest ever price right now: just $1,147 (was $1,700) at Amazon. This is an incredible deal for one of the most recent additions to LG's stellar TV line and at this price offers the best-ever value for money it has ever offered, getting you loads of TV and quality for your cash.

