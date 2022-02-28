ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best Portable TVs of 2022

howtogeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortable TVs offer a nice binge-watching experience on long road trips and airplane rides, making it easy to stream...

www.howtogeek.com

CBS News

The best deals on TVs still available at Walmart's "Prime Day"-like sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're in the market for a new television, there's good news: Now's a great time to be shopping for...
SHOPPING
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why 65-Inch TVs Are The Perfect Size Should I Buy a New 65-inch TV in 2022? Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#Connected Tv
WGN TV

Best Samsung 4K TVs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As one of the leaders in television technology, Samsung’s many innovations offer consumers a chance at an immersive, theater-quality experience at home. With Full HD resolution soon becoming obsolete, Samsung mainly offers 4K, ultra high definition models with stunning detail and more than 8 million pixels.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Shop the 11 best Presidents' Day sales on appliances, TVs, mattreses and more

While the official holiday kicks off tomorrow, you can shop Presidents' Day sales right now, which means record-low prices on everything from appliances, mattresses, and furniture to TVs, laptops, kitchen devices, and more. We've scoured through today's offers to bring you the 11 best Presidents' Day sales that we think you should know about.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

One of LG's best TVs for gaming is still at its lowest ever price

Looking to round out the month with a bargain on a PS5 TV deal or an OLED TV deal?. Then boy do we have one for you today. Or rather, Amazon does. Cutting to it, if you're after a premium bit of kit that will give you an excellent technical and picture upgrade in time for the football, as well as for gaming, then you can get the LG B1 OLED TV for its lowest ever price right now: just $1,147 (was $1,700) at Amazon. This is an incredible deal for one of the most recent additions to LG's stellar TV line and at this price offers the best-ever value for money it has ever offered, getting you loads of TV and quality for your cash.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Digital Trends

OLED TVs of all sizes get big discounts at Best Buy today

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater setup’s display, especially since you can get significant price cuts from the 4K TV deals and OLED TV deals that are offered by retailers. If you don’t know where to start your search, you should check out Best Buy TV deals, which include LG TV deals and Sony TV deals — two brands that are known for the top-notch quality of their products.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best portable USB-C displays for MacBooks: iPad, ASUS, AOC, more

Looking to add more screen real estate to your Mac that’s easy to use at home, work, or on the go? Whether you want to make use of your iPad or would rather pick up a dedicated portable monitor, read along for a look at the best portable displays for MacBooks.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

Best Buy Is Having a 3-Day Sale: Save Hundreds on TVs, Appliances, Laptops and More Tech Deals

Best Buy is currently hosting a 3-Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs and Apple AirPods to popular air fryers. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy's sale ends Sunday, so there's still a chance to score some incredible deals today.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Offers Savings on TVs, Laptops, Bluetooth Speakers and More

Best Buy just dropped a new three-day sale with price cuts on all the popular items you need as we move into spring. Save big on laptops, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, small appliances and so much more. You can find price cuts in each department, including stuff from popular brands like Google, HP, Bose, Apple and more. Snag top tech for less at Best Buy now through Sunday. You can shop the entire three-day sale below.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

The best 8K TVs for gaming, movies, and entertainment in 2022

If you want the ultimate in UHD resolution, then the best 8K TV - rather than 4K - is going to be where you need to concentrate your attention. An 8K screen has a resolution of 7680 x 4320, which adds up to approximately 33 million pixels. This compares to a 4K TV which has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and around 8.3 million pixels. Positively tiny in comparison!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE this weekend — TVs, laptops, and more

The weekend is bringing with it a flash sale at Best Buy, and it has already kicked off with some amazing air fryer deals, touchscreen laptop deals, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve ever come across, which sees one of the most popular Chromebooks available for less than $100. There’s never a bad time to pounce on a great tech flash sale, and this weekend, Best Buy is worth all of your attention. This Best Buy flash sale ends on Sunday, so read onward now for details on some of the best deals this Best Buy flash sale has to offer.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

