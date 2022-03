New Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT's) continue to grow in popularity. In this post we'll look at five of these innovative projects. These new projects innovate, improve and add new ideas to the growing NFT space. One of the first AAA NFT gaming titles, Ember Sword, is a medieval-themed free-to-play Massively Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) built on the Ethereum blockchain. Another project is a community focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards all users on the platform.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO