Pet of the Week: Dog has dreamy eyes

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week it’s about a one-year-old husky/German Shepherd/Dachshund mix. Her name is Hazel. Hazel has one beautiful light blue eye and one brown eye like a Husky. She has colorings of German Shepherd, but she’s long and thin like a Dachshund. So, the bottom line is, we don’t know exactly what she is. What we do know is that she is so sweet and loving. She’s a very friendly happy dog and is going to make a great family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Hazel, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.

