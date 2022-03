Mc PHERSON, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court has denied a motion to withdraw a plea from a McPherson man convicted of murder in a case from 2012. The state's highest court affirmed a decision from McPherson County District Court denying the motion from Dustin Smith to withdraw his plea on first degree murder. Smith was convicted in the May 2011 shooting death of 30-year-old Justin Milne whose body was found near Marion Reservoir. Smith was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 20 years.

