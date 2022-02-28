ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe’s Pokley loves providing students with ‘wow’ factor

By Mark Birdsall
 6 days ago
Bad Axe High School teacher Kal Pokley hopes his students discover a passion for science. (Quad N Productions)

When Bad Axe High School teacher Kal Pokley decided to step down as head coach of the varsity football team, he felt regret, but he knew he was leaving the team in good hands.

In 2020, he led the Hatchets to their first league title and playoff appearance in decades and their first playoff victory since 1978. He made his decision to step down for two main reasons: He knew the team would be in good hands, and he felt he needed to focus his full attention on his role as a teacher.

"I just felt like I was stretching myself thin, and it wasn't right for everybody involved," Pokley said. "It'll be the right thing for the program, honestly."

Pokley teaches biology, physiology, and chemistry to many college-bound students at Bad Axe, and he said he finds particular satisfaction when engaging students with lessons like heart dissection in his biology courses. It gives students a chance to use what they have learned in their lessons and tie it all together.

"It's one of the first labs that I run where they really can get their hands on things," he said. "Obviously, it's not for everybody. There's definitely a 'wow' factor. I've been fortunate that a lot of kids are motivated and excited. That's my ultimate goal."

Pokley previously taught for Caseville Public Schools, with a one-year detour in his hometown of Algonac in St. Clair County. He returned to Caseville to teach and had the opportunity to draw upon the experience of fellow teachers at schools throughout the Upper Thumb as his career as an educator progressed.

It was a teacher as Bad Axe named Steve Varner who ended up being instrumental in where Pokley's career would take him. He said Varner was a "great guy all-around" and a "mentor" to him and was loved by his students. It was when Varner retired that he moved on to Bad Axe Public Schools.

"He was super-helpful," Pokley said.

Like all teachers, Pokley was forced to tackle the challenges of teaching during the lockdown of 2020, and he knows from experience that virtual learning isn’t an ideal way to teach.

He recalled how it took an extra effort to keep students engaged and sometimes had to review material taught virtually once students returned to the classroom.

But finding a silver lining in that cloud, he used the pandemic as a way to illustrate subjects he was teaching his students, things like antigens and antibodies in the blood. Of course, there are always emotions involved when discussing anything to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, but he’s glad his students are talking about it in a classroom setting in a productive way.

"I do think it's definitely an important thing to discuss in the classroom," he said.

This story was presented as part of our annual Teachers and Healers special section, which recognizes people working in the medical and educational industries in the Upper Thumb.

Comments / 0

