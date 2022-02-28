Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center […]
Travel and vacations are back. Americans are eager to get out now that COVID numbers are down. Hotel operators, restaurant owners, and travel agents are seeing a February spike in demand. Many are booking what's called “revenge travel,” which is a strong desire to take a trip in response to lockdowns and other restrictions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans...
Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government "tyrants," prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target.
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — After fleeing her home in now-Taliban controlled Afghanistan, Mozhgan Entazari did everything she could to find a new one for her family in the sunny, palm tree-lined communities of Southern California.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about restrictions imposed because of the pandemic plotted to kidnap the Democrat and hold a "trial" accusing her of what they called treason.
