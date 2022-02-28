ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough, Tampa renew COVID rental help

By C.T. Bowen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ycw2_0eRGynyR00
Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have $28 million available for their COVID-19-related rental assistance program. People can apply beginning Tuesday., March 1. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ] [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have $28 million available to aid people unable to pay rent or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county, which is administering the program for both governments, will begin accepting applications Tuesday. It anticipates being able to offer help to 6,000 tenants.

Dubbed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the effort previously approved $53.8 million for more than 13,800 applications. The average grant was $3,897 to cover rent payments for 3.4 months. Additionally, the program provided an average of $229 to cover electric utility bills.

The rental payment applications are considered on a case-by-case basis. More than 26,000 applied previously with the county approving 52 percent of the requests.

The county paused the program until it received the balance of a previously announced allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Those dollars are now in hand and the rental help is beginning again.

Eligible expenses for a household include up to 12 months of past-due rent from March 13, 2020, or later, and up to three months of future rental payments. Prospective rental payments are available to applicants unable to stay current with rent, or who are facing potential eviction.

Payments go directly to landlords, so it is essential for them to register to participate, the county said in a news release.

Online applications for tenants and landlord registration are available at r3.hcflgov.net/

Since the rental assistance program began in 2020, the county said its call center received more than 107,000 inquiries. That is a daily average of 417 families and 39 landlords seeking assistance or information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Surveillance video helps Tampa police arrest man, 22, for murder

TAMPA — Surveillance video was used to help identify 22-year-old Richard Griffin Jr. as the man behind a Feb. 7 shooting that left one dead, Tampa police say. Police say Griffin picked up a 31-year-old man around 3:30 a.m. and drove him to the 8700 block of N. 30th Street, between Busch Gardens and Rowlett Park, where he later shot and killed him.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bradenton Herald

Insurer with 140,000 Florida homeowners policies loses rating. New carrier may step in.

One of Florida’s largest property insurers could be going out of business after a ratings agency withdrew its assessment of St. Johns Insurance Co. on Thursday. Without its “A” rating, St. Johns’ 140,000 customers in Florida could be forced to find new coverage. The state’s Office of Insurance Regulation said it was working with the company to find options to ensure its customers wouldn’t lose coverage.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rent#The Rental#Landlord#American Rescue Plan Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kristen Walters

Residents asked to "take in homeless" to assist with escalating housing crisis in America

Mart Production/Pexels (Canva Pro license.) It's no secret that homelessness is a significant problem that affects hundreds of thousands of people across the country. In a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it was revealed that more than 326,000 people slept in homeless shelters on any given night in 2021. However, this figure does not account for the tens of thousands of additional homeless who choose to live in encampments or regularly sleep on the streets and other public locations.
WMBB

PCB visitors shocked about ‘no alcohol on beach’ rule

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Most locals know about the Spring Break laws, but the “no alcohol on the beach” rule comes as a shock to some visitors.  That particular rule is posted on large flashing traffic signs along Highway 98 and at least some of the beach accesses.  Anyone caught with alcohol on […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Bradenton Herald

Alligator and vultures go nose-to-nose over a carcass in Florida marsh, video shows

A standoff between an alligator and a wake of hungry vultures was caught on video in a Florida marsh, and at the center of it was a dead turtle prime for the eating. It happened Sunday, Feb. 20, at the 1,267-acre Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland, and Jesse Mckelvey told McClatchy News it began when he and his girlfriend, Abby, saw a large alligator pop out of the marsh. The site is about 35 miles east of Tampa.
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy