Bayern legend Franck Ribery rushed to hospital after car crash and forced to miss Salernitana training with head injury

By Dave Fraser
 5 days ago
FRANCK RIBERY was rushed to hospital after being involved in a CAR CRASH - and will now be forced to skip Salernitana training with a head injury.

The former Bayern Munich winger, 38, is claimed to have been a passenger in a vehicle involved in a road traffic collision.

Franck Ribery has suffered a 'mild head injury' following a car crash, according to his club, Salernitana Credit: AP

Ribery is set to miss a around a week of action following what the club called a 'mild head injury'.

A club statement read: “Following a car accident, Franck Ribery, who was not driving the vehicle, has been diagnosed with a mild head injury.

"He will precautionarily rest for a few days."

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport added Ribery was taken to hospital immediately after the accident.

The report claims the vehicle collided with a traffic light at around 3am on Sunday morning.

Ribery is now likely to miss Salernitana's Serie A clash with reigning champions Inter Milan on Friday night.

The France legend captained the Italian top-flight's basement boys in their 1-1 draw at home to Bologna on Saturday.

Ribery joined Salernitana last summer after leaving Fiorentina after two seasons.

The 81-cap former international has played 16 times in Serie A but is yet to score for the struggling club.

Ribery is now locked in a relegation battle with the top-flight new-boys, who were in Serie D as recently as the 2011-12 season after being reformed.

It's quite a change of scenery for the winger, who has won nine Bundesliga titles during his illustrious career, to go with one Champions League crown.

