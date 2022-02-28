Kyler Murray's agent releases statement on Arizona Cardinals contract: 'Actions speak louder than words'

The agent of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray released a statement on Monday morning saying that a new contract for the quarterback would be in the best interests of the team and the QB.

The statement, from Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt, said that "Kyler wants to be direct with loyal Arizona Cardinal fans and the great community of the valley in stating his two very important goals and objectives: 1. He absolutely wants to be your long term quarterback. 2. He desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

It continued: "Achieving both goals will take incredible commitment from himself and the entire organization."

After talking about the improvements the team has made under Murray in his first three seasons, the statement discussed Murray's contract situation in Arizona.

"Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the Valley their first super bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself. To overtly communicate Kyler's desire to be the Cardinals long term QB, we sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization. It was important to Kyler that his proposal reflected all of the following: Provides financial protection, is in-line with the current QB market that compares his results alongside relevant comps, lowers his 2022-23 salary camp number to allow the cardinals to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free agents, and most importantly represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with 2 above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB)."

The statement continued:

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business. It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years, or rather, if they choose to financially prioritize committing to other areas and continuing to merely talk about addressing Kyler's long term future as their QB. Unfortunately, every player, coach, and executive in the NFL knows (or should know that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business.

"Kyler remains hopeful that the organization (chooses) to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come."

Murray is under contract next season and the Cardinals hold an option for him in 2023.

Speculation has run rampant , however, that the quarterback was not happy with his contract after he scrubbed his Instagram account of Cardinals content (and almost everything else) earlier this month.

On Thursday, a report from the NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that "everything is copacetic" in Arizona between the Cardinals and Murray and an interview with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill's interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday seemed to reinforce that.

In that interview, Bidwill discussed the relationship between his NFL team and its franchise quarterback:

"The window has just opened for a contract extension," Bidwill told The Bickley and Marotta Show. "Certainly he's part of our long-term plan. These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated. Most of the big ones are down further down the road, I think Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen were done in the summer time. Others were done in the summer time. So we’ve got time but they’re complicated. We also have other priorities. Free agency starts here in just a couple of weeks as well as we’ve got to get some guys re-signed. The salary cap is all one big pie and you are making room for a new piece of the pie that is going to replace the rookie contract. Again, the structure of it, the timing of it, it's a complicated process and it takes some time. In the meantime we've got to get some key free agents re-signed. There are going to be some other free agents out there that you'll need to ask Steve about the specifics around what he plans to do, but I know we are going to be aggressive and I know Kyler is a part of our long-term plan."

