ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray's agent releases statement on Arizona Cardinals contract: 'Actions speak louder than words'

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The agent of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray released a statement on Monday morning saying that a new contract for the quarterback would be in the best interests of the team and the QB.

The statement, from Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt, said that "Kyler wants to be direct with loyal Arizona Cardinal fans and the great community of the valley in stating his two very important goals and objectives: 1. He absolutely wants to be your long term quarterback. 2. He desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

It continued: "Achieving both goals will take incredible commitment from himself and the entire organization."

After talking about the improvements the team has made under Murray in his first three seasons, the statement discussed Murray's contract situation in Arizona.

"Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the Valley their first super bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself. To overtly communicate Kyler's desire to be the Cardinals long term QB, we sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization. It was important to Kyler that his proposal reflected all of the following: Provides financial protection, is in-line with the current QB market that compares his results alongside relevant comps, lowers his 2022-23 salary camp number to allow the cardinals to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free agents, and most importantly represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with 2 above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB)."

NFL DRAFT: Nine prospects who have something to prove at scouting combine

FRANCHISE TAG RECOMMENDATIONS: What all 32 NFL teams should do in 2022

The statement continued:

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business. It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years, or rather, if they choose to financially prioritize committing to other areas and continuing to merely talk about addressing Kyler's long term future as their QB. Unfortunately, every player, coach, and executive in the NFL knows (or should know that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business.

"Kyler remains hopeful that the organization (chooses) to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come."

Murray is under contract next season and the Cardinals hold an option for him in 2023.

Speculation has run rampant , however, that the quarterback was not happy with his contract after he scrubbed his Instagram account of Cardinals content (and almost everything else) earlier this month.

On Thursday, a report from the NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that "everything is copacetic" in Arizona between the Cardinals and Murray and an interview with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill's interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday seemed to reinforce that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFK6e_0eRGyfud00
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In that interview, Bidwill discussed the relationship between his NFL team and its franchise quarterback:

"The window has just opened for a contract extension," Bidwill told The Bickley and Marotta Show. "Certainly he's part of our long-term plan.  These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated. Most of the big ones are down further down the road, I think Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen were done in the summer time.  Others were done in the summer time.  So we’ve got time but they’re complicated. We also have other priorities. Free agency starts here in just a couple of weeks as well as we’ve got to get some guys re-signed. The salary cap is all one big pie and you are making room for a new piece of the pie that is going to replace the rookie contract. Again, the structure of it, the timing of it, it's a complicated process and it takes some time. In the meantime we've got to get some key free agents re-signed. There are going to be some other free agents out there that you'll need to ask Steve about the specifics around what he plans to do, but I know we are going to be aggressive and I know Kyler is a part of our long-term plan."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kyler Murray's agent releases statement on Arizona Cardinals contract: 'Actions speak louder than words'

Comments / 8

Kyle Knight
5d ago

To be %100 honest, I am not a Cardinals fan but as a lifetime fan of football, Kyler Murray is not worth the $$..... he doesn't have what it takes to win a Superbowl... save your $$ and find someone that is playing for the love of the game not the pay check... All of this is my opinion of course...

Reply
2
Related
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

49ers’ Latest Coaching Move Sparks Tom Brady Speculation

On Friday night, Adam Schefter announced that ESPN’s Brian Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff for the 2022 season. His title will be quarterbacks coach. This might just seem like a standard move by the 49ers, but it has led to a ton of speculation...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player sentenced for his role in drug trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants offensive lineman Jeffrey Hatch plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire this week. The 39-year-old, who was a third-round pick of the Giants’ in 2002, had his own comeback story: a first-team Division I-AA All-American Ivy League offensive tackle at Penn and a four-year NFL vet, he got hooked on painkillers, got clean in treatment and joined the staff of a local recovery center.
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Rams#American Football#Qb
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers has trades in place with 3 teams

One of the most-followed offseason sagas is that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future. Rumors regarding Rodgers’ future have swirled for several years, but they reached a fever pitch in 2021 and that has now spilled over into 2022. And while there was some reported hope that he and the Packers would work things out, the tone has shifted a bit in recent days.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 ‘Prime’ Destination Emerges For Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly “torn” on where he’ll play next season. If he decides to request a trade, one team has emerged as a potential landing spot. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are a “prime location” for a veteran quarterback...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

405K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy