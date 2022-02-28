ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 272 fight card: Who is fighting on Masvidal vs Covington bill in Las Vegas?

By Jim Sheridan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Q0l_0eRGye1u00

ALL eyes are on Paradise this weekend as feuding pair Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington go head-to-head at UFC 272.

The welterweight scrap tops a packed card at the T-Mobile Arena, which was originally headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06heDC_0eRGye1u00
Masvidal will face Covington at UFC 272 this weekend Credit: Zuffa LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErCLN_0eRGye1u00
The pair have a long-running feud and have been desperate to settle it in the Octagon Credit: Getty

But an injury to Holloway has seen that trilogy fight postponed, with Volkanovski now slated to face Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.

Who is fighting at UFC 272?

There's a host of talent on the bill in Las Vegas, but the main focus will be on the 'blood feud' between the headliners.

Masvidal and Covington are former friends, but now describe themselves as 'bitter enemies'.

They looked set to clash in 2021 but will now finally face-off in the Octagon on Saturday, March 5.

A pumped up Covington said: "This is a blood feud. This goes back to a brotherhood.

"We were eight years together every single day, side by side, couldn't leave each other -- best friends.

"Now, we're the biggest bitter enemies. He's the one person on Earth that I don't give a s***.

"Anytime I see him, I want to send that guy straight to hell and luckily I get to do it in the UFC Octagon."

Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev provide the main support, while Edson Barboza and Kevin Holland feature on an impressive main card.

There might be no titles on the line, but there's sure to be drama.

And keep an eye out for Khabib's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov in the early prelims.

The 26-year-old is undefeated in professional MMA and is making his first appearance back in the Octagon since January 2021.

Full card

Main (from 6pm ET)

  • Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)
  • Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)
  • Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)
  • Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)
  • Sergey Spivak vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Prelims (from 8pm ET)

  • Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight)
  • Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova (women's flyweight)
  • Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (lightweight)

Early prelims (from 10pm ET)

  • Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov (featherweight)
  • Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight)
  • Michał Oleksiejczuk vs Dustin Jacoby (light heavyweight)

When is UFC 272 and how can I watch it?

  • Fight night will take place on Saturday, March 5.
  • It is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
  • The early preliminary action will get going from 6pm ET, with the prelim from 8pm ET and the main card from 10pm.
  • That's 11pm, 1am and 3am in the UK.
  • You can expect Covington vs Masvidal around midnight ET.
  • The PPV price for the bout is $74.99, with all the action live on ESPN and ESPN+.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvWv4_0eRGye1u00
Khabib's cousin Umar will put his unbeaten record on the line Credit: Getty

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
