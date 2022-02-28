ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino channel 'Romy and Michele' at the 2022 SAG Awards: 'The cutest'

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Call it "Romy and Michele's Award Show Reunion."

Lisa Kudrow, 58, and Mira Sorvino, 54, presented the award for comedy series ensemble Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards , donning outfits reminiscent of their "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" characters. Kudrow wore a hot pink Dolce & Gabbana suit ; Sorvino wore blue Wolk Morais – the same colors as the dresses they wore for their characters' big night out in the 1997 comedy.

You look cute," Sorvino said to Kudrow after the two walked out onstage to "Time After Time," a nod to the song from the film's big dance scene.

"I know, thanks. So do you, of course," Kudrow replied. "Do you think this is the cutest anyone's ever looked at an awards show?"

From Lady Gaga to Kerry Washington: The 10 best dressed at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLStU_0eRGyaV000
Lisa Kudrow (L) and Mira Sorvino (R) present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series onstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. PATRICK T. FALLON, AFP via Getty Images

Sorvino continued: "I just realized this: We're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles."

"You are so right," Kudrow responded. "You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious. And you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you're genius."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6Dy7_0eRGyaV000
Lisa Kudrow, left, as Romy and Mira Sorvino Michele in the 1997 film "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." Mark Fellman, Touchstone Pictures

Sorvino feigned reading the list of nominees off a stack of Post-it notes – another nod to the movie (Romy and Michele pretend to be the inventors of the office supply product in an attempt to impress their former classmates).

SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA' wins for best cast, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain take top honors

What'd we miss? 'Hamilton' cast reunites too

Romy and Michele's wasn't the only reunion to take place at the awards show. The leading men of the Broadway original cast of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs, reunited to open the show .

They began with a jovial montage of this year's acting nominees, joking about who the true leading man of the show was.

"I think in a time like this, the star should go first," Diggs proposed after the three began speaking at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcSwM_0eRGyaV000
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series onstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. PATRICK T. FALLON, AFP via Getty Images

That didn't clear things up though – the three continued to talk all at once until instrumental music began to swell, signaling it was time to wrap up.

"Are they playing us off during the 'I Am an Actor' sketch?" Miranda feigned surprise.

"Wow," Diggs added.

The actors also briefly mentioned Ukraine before the awards got underway.

"While tonight is a celebration, we're all holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace," Odom said to applause.

'A tricky day to celebrate': Andrew Garfield, Brian Cox, Lady Gaga support Ukraine at SAG Awards

'Scandal' stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn also surprise fans

And 'Scandal' fans were in for a treat: Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn gave nods to their characters, Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant, while presenting on stage.

"Should I read the nominees for outstanding ensemble in a drama series?" Goldwyn asked his former onscreen love interest.

"No, it's handled," Washington said, uttering her character's catchphrase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsP6Q_0eRGyaV000
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn speak onstage during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Contributing: Patrick Ryan and Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino channel 'Romy and Michele' at the 2022 SAG Awards: 'The cutest'

