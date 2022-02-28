Barney Greenway Doesn’t Classify Napalm Death as a Metal Band

You probably know what to expect from a band called Blood Incantation: pulverising blast beats; jagged, discordant riffs; vocals seemingly sourced from the killing floor of an abattoir. And, by and large, you’d be right. For most of the acclaimed Coloradan death metal band’s career, that’s been the playbook (give or take some intriguingly psychedelia-tinged detours). But for their new album, Blood Incantation have drastically changed tack. Timewave Zero bins off the aforementioned growling and howling for a pair of ambient “suites” – moody, droney synth tracks that, while not “heavy” in the traditional sense, retain an air of menace and foreboding. “Now that we’ve proven we can do both metal and ambient, we’re totally free to just be Blood Incantation,” the band told the Guardian.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO