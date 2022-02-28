ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barney Greenway Doesn’t Classify Napalm Death as a Metal Band

 5 days ago
Napalm Death's Barney Greenway was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With the Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes EP out now, the vocalist touched on the two cover songs present on the eight-song release and clarified that these are not simply outtakes...

Poll: What Was the Best New Rock or Metal Song of February? – Vote Now

Believe it or not, we're two full months into 2022 already. And with another month came another solid set of new rock and metal songs. There were actually a lot of new albums, such as Eddie Vedder's Earthling, Korn's Requiem, Slash's 4 with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and Avril Lavigne's pop-punk comeback record Love Sux.
16 Artists Who Blend Metal With Other Genres

It seems like metal is intermingling with more musical genres than ever these days. Decades removed from rap metal's peak, new metal combinations still appear, notably in the recent surge of trap metal, the latest suffusion of hip-hop with headbanging. But that's not all. Synth metal, folk metal, dance metal,...
10 Best Alternative Rock Power Trios, Chosen by Black Map

San Francisco-based alt-rockers Black Map have a new album, Melodoria, out now. It's their third overall and first since 2017's In Droves as the power trio glides through windswept soundscapes with weighty chord progressions and burly bass lines countering melody-driven passages. It brings to mind an era where alternative rock was wide open, ambitious and quirky, so Loudwire asked them to dig deep and pick the 10 Best Alternative Rock Power Trios.
Barney Greenway
The Guide #24: how metal bands dared to go soft

You probably know what to expect from a band called Blood Incantation: pulverising blast beats; jagged, discordant riffs; vocals seemingly sourced from the killing floor of an abattoir. And, by and large, you’d be right. For most of the acclaimed Coloradan death metal band’s career, that’s been the playbook (give or take some intriguingly psychedelia-tinged detours). But for their new album, Blood Incantation have drastically changed tack. Timewave Zero bins off the aforementioned growling and howling for a pair of ambient “suites” – moody, droney synth tracks that, while not “heavy” in the traditional sense, retain an air of menace and foreboding. “Now that we’ve proven we can do both metal and ambient, we’re totally free to just be Blood Incantation,” the band told the Guardian.
Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
10 Best Groove Metal Albums Ever, Chosen by Dagoba

France's long-running modern metal mavens Dagoba are back with By Night, their first new album in five years. In the 25 years since their formation, they've pummeled the world with relentless rhythmic intensity, carefully evolving their sound, which continues to move forward with the increased presence of electronic elements and less extreme dynamics to round things out. Here to school you strictly on groove, however, is vocalist Shawter, who dishes on the 10 Best Groove Metal Albums Ever.
Check Out This German Metal Band that Call Themselves, Wichita Falls

I feel like it I went to Germany and told them I was living in Wichita Falls, some people would freak out. To all of our good friends in Germany, why do you love Wichita Falls so much? My guess has always been it has something to do with Sheppard Air Force Base. Maybe some German pilots trained here back in the day? I say this because one of my favorite stories from back in the day is on the band Witchcraft. They wrote a disco song in Germany called Wichita Falls.
Red Hot Chili Peppers stood against 'hair-metal' bands

Red Hot Chili Peppers were "against the hair-metal scene". The 'Californication' hitmakers rose up through the Hollywood music scene in the mid-1980s where they focused on the art punk underground, and bassist Flea admitted there was a lot of "petty bulls***" at that time. He told Classic Rock magazine: "We...
Undeath Are Bringing Ghoulish Fun Back to Death Metal

Undeath don’t care for your tortured death metal poetry. Zooming in from his home in Rochester, New York, the band’s founding guitarist and primary lyricist Kyle Beam recites a verse from an unnamed peer in a mocking tone, hiding a stoner grin as he goes on about the meaning of life and the nature of time passing in unrhyming free-verse. When he’s finished, vocalist Alexander Jones, in a separate box on the screen, snaps his fingers politely.
Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Rock + Metal Figures Who Died in 2022

Death is a sad but inevitable reality, and though we have mourned the loss of multiple integral figures in the rock and metal community in 2022, we can also celebrate their lasting legacies. Perhaps most notably, the death of rock superstar Meat Loaf shook the rock world this year. But...
