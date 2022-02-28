2-year-old dies nine days after being shot in the head, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side Tuesday morning, police say. At 1:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road for a shooting. When police arrived, two people had already been taken to the hospital --- however, another victim showed up to the hospital and was confirmed to have also been shot.

