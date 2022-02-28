ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

2-year-old dies nine days after being shot in the head, authorities say

 5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A toddler just one month shy of reaching her third birthday has passed away after being shot in the head earlier this month...

Delia Rcontero
5d ago

How sad, but really How can a 2 year old be strong enough to pull the trigger 😕,. please, sounds too questionable! God Bless this precious angel.

'Somebody saw something' | Woman pleas for information on husband's death at Leon Valley apartment complex

LEON VALLEY, Texas — Brittney Fersner and her husband, Shelton Fersner III, moved to Texas from Washington, D.C., with her son earlier this year. Brittney said her husband was a good stepfather to her 7-year-old and had dreams of studying at the Culinary Institute of America; he was supposed to enroll at the school this semester.
LEON VALLEY, TX
10-year-old San Antonio missing after she was last seen west of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say a 10-year-old girl disappeared sometime Wednesday and could be with a parent who doesn't have custody. Kassandra Torres was last seen west of downtown, along the 1300 block of North Sabinas Street near Ojeda Park, SAPD officials said. She stands 5 foot 1, weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black collar-length hair.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
One dead, two injured after shooting on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side Tuesday morning, police say. At 1:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road for a shooting. When police arrived, two people had already been taken to the hospital --- however, another victim showed up to the hospital and was confirmed to have also been shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
