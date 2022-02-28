ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Monday’s deals: Crazy Roku sale, KN95 masks, Bose headphones, Windows laptops, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago

It’s the last day of February and warmer weather is right around the corner. It’s still so cold right now in the Northeast, though. But don’t worry because we’ve got tons of piping-hot daily deals to warm you up.

From all-time low prices on the newest Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ to surprisingly deep discounts on KN95 masks, Bose headphones, Windows laptops, and more. We’ve got all the bases covered for you on Monday.

In this big roundup, we’re going to show you all the best deals we found on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Monday’s best deals

Bose headphones and true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest prices of 2022 right now. Roku streaming media players start at just $29.99. Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are down to $16 each even though they have 118,000 5-star reviews. And you can pick up the newest Nest Thermostat for only $99.99.

Also of note, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are still on sale for just $197, and that’s the best deal you’ll find anywhere. AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are also on sale, but the discounts aren’t quite as deep as they were last week.

Lastly, some very lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.

That deal is crazy, and it ends on Monday!

Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

  • Get #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $5.24 each
  • Willing to pay a little more? Get #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs on sale at the lowest price of 2022 — just $6.25 each

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

  • There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

  • Score a rare discount on the newest-generation 10.2-inch iPad, or get an iPad Air with a huge $60 discount
  • Of note, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t even discounted at all for Black Friday or Cyber Week last year — this is a rare opportunity!

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

  • Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
  • NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
  • The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
  • Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer

It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead of focusing on phones or other tech, though, these researchers want to make batteries much smaller. So far, the result is the world’s smallest battery, which is smaller than a grain of dust.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

iPhone SE 3 might help deliver Apple’s first $199 iPhone

The iPhone SE 3 should arrive in about a week during Apple’s first press conference of the year. That’s what rumors say, claiming that the iPhone maker will also unveil additional hardware alongside the new iPhone SE. The budget-friendly $399 iPhone SE 2 is already selling tremendously well, and it’s one of the best choices in this price range. But the iPhone SE 3 might help Apple give shoppers the very first $199 iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bose Headphones#Wireless Headphones#Laptop#Roku Express#Roku Streaming Stick 4k#Beckham Hotel Collection#Nest Thermostat
pocketnow.com

Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Bose headphones and more

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $600 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will translate to $100 savings for those interested in getting a new smartphone. This model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 120Hz display, a 4,500mAh battery, and other great features. You can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $100 less, as it is now available for $500 after seeing a $200 discount that will get you 29 percent savings. This model features the same 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, making it a decent option in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

This malicious app was downloaded by thousands of Android users

If you own any Android devices, you hopefully know to be careful when downloading apps from any source other than Google Play. Unfortunately, even Google Play isn’t always safe, as hackers continue to find new ways to sneak dangerous malware into the Play store. Just last month, security researchers at Cleafy found another seemingly innocuous app on the Play store was actually acting as a dropper for the TeaBot banking trojan.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hackers are having way too much fun going after Vladimir Putin

The latest Ukraine news continues to paint a picture of a more or less conventional military conflict, following Russia’s invasion of its much smaller, democratic neighbor. That is to say, tanks, airstrikes, and some degree of gun battles have characterized the invasion thus far. Meanwhile, much more unconventional and potentially drastic moves are happening in the background as well. Which is to say, this is the digital age, so of course — hackers have begun to strike, too.
POLITICS
BGR.com

Major Starbucks coffee recall: Don’t drink this popular Starbucks coffee

Starbucks fans should be aware of a recent recall concerning Doubleshot Espresso drinks that aren’t safe to consume. Unlike most recalls involving food and drink products, we’re not looking at contamination with bacteria or a foreign material like glass or metal. Instead, there’s a problem with the seals on the canned coffee drinks, so they can spoil much quicker than expected.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: $50 air fryer, $99 AirPods, eufy cameras, $5 smart plugs, more

Presidents’ Day 2022 is here, which means it’s your last day to save on so many popular products. Like other holidays associated with big sales, Presidents’ Day is actually a week-long affair that starts the prior week. It wraps up today though, which means you’re almost out of time to save big on air fryers, Apple AirPods, home security cameras, smart plugs with Alexa, and so much more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: $169 Apple Watch, $39 Roku 4K, $60 off iPad Air, more

They say the weather in March comes in like a lion. Well, so do the Amazon deals! There are so many amazing sales happening right now, and we’re going to show you the best of the best. From the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169 to deep discounts on home essentials and small appliances. You won’t believe how deep the discounts are today.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

305K+
Followers
7K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy