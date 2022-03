The outlook for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry is good thanks to resilience versus crises and large macro tailwinds. The biotech industry has been massively sold over the last year, as enthusiasm for new technologies such as gene therapies, and vaccine manufacturers has waned. Overall, the healthcare industry as a whole and the biotech industry, in particular, should benefit from large macro tailwinds over the coming years, however. The biotech industry is also relatively resilient versus recessions and other macro crises.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO