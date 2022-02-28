My Pet Pal: Momo

Old Lyme novelist David Handler's "Hoagy and Lulu" mysteries aren't exactly a big secret. After all, Handler won an Edgar award for the series. Nonetheless, earlier this week, when the latest title, "The Lady in the Silver Cloud," scored an enthusiastic review in the Sunday New York Times Book Review, it was exciting news. The same day, a glowing essay on the series by A.J. Finn — the runaway bestselling author of "The Woman in the Window" — appeared on the Crime Reads website, which is a top-tier online presence focused on mystery and thriller writers.
