Pets

My Pet Pal: Momo

The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my cat Momo (Moñi). He is a very lazy cat. He only gets up to drink his favorite treat, cat milk, or to...

www.theday.com

WAVY News 10

Pet Pal of the Week: Mouse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This is Mouse! She is an adorable one-and-a-half year old Shepherd mix who loves her toys and walks on a leash. She is a smart girl and unique because she is deaf. She has learned hand commands like “sit” and is eager to learn more. Deaf pets should never be allowed to roam freely outdoors unless they are in a securely fenced enclosure, since they cannot hear cars or other dangers approaching.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Daily Freeman

Daily Freeman Pet Contest 2022: Pet Pals

Darbe & Christmas, a 7-year-old golden retriever and a 2-month-old Yorkie who live with Linda Schatzel of Kingston, took first place in the 2022 Freeman Pet Contest Pet Pals category with 112 votes. The pair “bonded from the first time I brought Christmas home,” Schatzel wrote. Wilson (AKA...
KINGSTON, NY
Forbes

Finding Pet-Friendly Airlines, And Tips When Flying With Furry Pals

Increasingly, special days have been established to appreciate animals. The aim of World Animal Day, set up in 1931, is to celebrate animal life in all its forms as well as humankind’s relationship with the animal kingdom. October 4th was chosen because it is the Feast Day of St Francis of Assisi.
PETS
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
The Day

David Handler returns with a new Stewart Hoagland mystery

Old Lyme novelist David Handler's "Hoagy and Lulu" mysteries aren't exactly a big secret. After all, Handler won an Edgar award for the series. Nonetheless, earlier this week, when the latest title, "The Lady in the Silver Cloud," scored an enthusiastic review in the Sunday New York Times Book Review, it was exciting news. The same day, a glowing essay on the series by A.J. Finn — the runaway bestselling author of "The Woman in the Window" — appeared on the Crime Reads website, which is a top-tier online presence focused on mystery and thriller writers.
OLD LYME, CT
The Day

COVID-19 has even ruined our feet

Stuck at home and out of work because of the pandemic, Timothy Hudson decided to tackle a new project: lose weight and get in shape. Between September 2020 and May 2021, the 32-year-old dropped 100 pounds by changing his eating habits, working out more, playing basketball with friends, and running up to five miles a day.
WEIGHT LOSS
Culpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: How can I ease my pet's allergies?

My dog is itching a lot. What can I do to help his allergies?. First, please do not self-diagnose allergies in your pets. There are many other causes of itching and improper treatment could lead to a worsening of the condition. Please contact your veterinarian about scheduling a tele-medicine evaluation or an in-person examination before treating for allergies.
PETS
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: How rickets can affect dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by dog foster parent Megan Caccio and pet parent Jenni Bass, who shared the story of Betty, a pup with rickets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Coeur d'Alene Press

Pal, pick up that poop

COEUR d’ALENE — Pets poop. What is not a given is whether their owners will pick it up. And that's a problem. A messy one. Hawk’s Nest is hoping to clean it up — at least in its subdivision in northwest Coeur d’Alene. It’s become...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD
Upworthy

Perfectly unique toddler is bringing joy across social media with his 'uncombable hair'

Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.
KIDS

