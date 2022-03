Noah Dobson scored his 10th goal of the season on Thursday night as he continues to develop offensively. The number 10 was significant for Noah Dobson on Thursday night. Dobson netted his 10th goal of the season, propelling the young defenseman into double-digits for the first time in his three-year NHL career. He's first Isles defenseman 22 or younger to score at least 10 goals in a season since Bryan Berard had 14 in the 1997-98 season. Dobson is also one goal shy of tying the most by an Isles blueliner in the last 10 years. That mark currently belongs to Nick Leddy, who scored 11 goals in 2016-17, and Dobson is closing in fast.

