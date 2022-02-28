ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New Chicago clinic will offer free dental care to 2,500 Illinois residents a year

By Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPOHK_0eRGvIU900
The Aspen Group Chairman and CEO Bob Fontana, left, and other executives tour the Aspen Group Oral Care Center, a free dental clinic for low-income Illinois residents that is located in the West Loop, on Feb. 25, 2022. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Low-income Illinois residents will soon be able to receive free dental care at a new 25,000-square-foot clinic being opened in the Fulton Market district this summer by The Aspen Group, which operates dental and medical clinics across the country and recently moved its headquarters to Chicago.

While a number of clinics across the Chicago area offer low-cost and sometimes free dental care to vulnerable people, the new clinic will focus exclusively on dental services and be free to all patients who make no more than 200% of the federal poverty level or are on Medicaid.

“We know that oral care is essential for overall health,” said Julie Frantsve-Hawley, executive director of the new TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence. “Having a healthy mouth is really essential, and a problem we see is many struggle to access dental care, and because of this they can have potentially dangerous situations that go untreated. What we hope this will do is fill this critical gap for thousands of patients in Illinois.”

Among Illinois adults who had not visited a dentist in the past year, 64% cited cost as a reason, according to a 2015 survey by the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute.

The new clinic, at 1040 W. Randolph St., will include 14 treatment rooms and another two rooms for advanced surgical procedures. The clinic is expected to serve about 2,500 patients a year.

Aspen plans to work with community groups and organizations to get the word out to patients who might benefit.

The clinic will have a full-time staff of licensed dentists and specialists as well as dental technicians and hygienists, said Dr. Sundeep Rawal, a senior vice president at Aspen. The clinic will also be a training ground for licensed dentists from Aspen Dental and ClearChoice Dental Implant practices across the country, who will go to the center to learn advanced dental technologies and procedures.

Some Chicago-area dental leaders had expressed concerns, earlier in the planning process for the clinic, about Aspen bringing in dentists from out of state for only short periods of time to treat low-income patients.

“Our concern was that there would be no accountability, and if a patient was harmed there was no continuity of care because that individual came in, worked on the patient and left, then you basically are leaving somebody in the middle of dental care without any follow-up,” said Dave Marsh, director of governmental affairs for the Illinois State Dental Society.

Ultimately, the state dental society and other groups reached an agreement with Aspen that Aspen would have to have patients sign consent forms acknowledging they were being treated by out-of-state dentists, and Aspen would have to use licensed Illinois dentists to provide any follow-up care a patient might need, among other things. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law in August spelling out those requirements and others.

Bill sponsor Rep. Lakesia Collins, a Chicago Democrat, said the new center will help to “fill a massive need in Chicago and the state of Illinois.”

The new center will join a number of organizations that offer low-cost and free dental care in the Chicago area. The Chicago Dental Society Foundation, for example, has a free dental clinic in Wheaton with three treatment rooms. And many federally qualified health centers, which are centers that receive federal funding, offer dental services alongside other medical services and may charge patients on a sliding scale, based on their abilities to pay.

UI Health’s Mile Square Health Center, which is a federally qualified health center, expects to have 26 dental chairs across numerous sites by the end of this year, said Dr. Sue Etminan, the center’s dental director. Many of those sites are in neighborhoods with the greatest needs for services, she said.

“Our most successful programs at increasing access to care have been meeting patients where they’re at, in their communities,” she said.

The new Aspen center will be in Aspen’s former headquarters in the Fulton Market district, Rawal said. That location was also chosen because it’s near public transportation and has parking on-site, he said. Aspen moved to a new headquarters at 800 W. Fulton Market in October 2021.

The Aspen Group now supports more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through Aspen Dental, ClearChoice, WellNow and ChapterSM. Under Aspen’s model, dentists own the practices, but the company handles administrative and training services and the practices are branded as Aspen Dental.

The company has faced a number of legal challenges over the years.

Late last year, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit against Aspen Dental Management alleging it engaged in deceptive advertising and marketing practices, including charging patients for services it advertised as free.

In 2015, the company paid $450,000 to settle with the New York attorney general’s office after an investigation found Aspen was making business decisions that were adversely affecting patient care, including pressuring staff to increase sales of dental services and products. Aspen also reached a $175,000 settlement with the Pennsylvania attorney general in 2010 after it was accused of using confusing or misleading information about discounts, coupons and interest-free financing. Aspen did not admit wrongdoing as part of those settlements.

In 2020, dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and a dental marketing worker filed lawsuits in Cook County Circuit Court against Aspen Dental Management and the owner of an Aspen Dental clinic in Crestwood. The employees and former employees alleged they were secretly videotaped while using the clinic’s bathroom. They alleged that a dental hygienist placed two hidden cameras in the bathroom and that the clinic’s owners and supervisors should have known about that person’s alleged criminal background before hiring him.

“While we do not comment on active litigation, several of the cases are nearly a decade old and do not reflect the positive experience that more than 30,000 patients have at the independently-owned Aspen Dental practices across the nation every day, and nor does it reflect the values of (The Aspen Group) — which continues to strive to expand access to quality, affordable care for those who need it most,” The Aspen Group said in a statement.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Crestwood, IL
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
New Chicago, IN
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Wheaton, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
CNN

Four ways the world has changed since Russia invaded Ukraine

(CNN) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken hundreds of lives on the battlefield and in the Ukrainian cities under bombardment. But internationally, it's also affecting everything from food security in Cairo to gas prices in California. It's pushed to the fore major geopolitical shifts and changed the way some of the globe's most prominent institutions work.
POLITICS
CNN

Here are the companies pulling back from Russia

(CNN Business) — A growing number of international companies, including Apple, Disney and Ford, are dialing back operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, Exxon announced it would quit its last Russian project, while Boeing said that it had suspended major operations in Moscow. Other global...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy