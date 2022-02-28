ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Israel should move to 2% inflation target, Citi urges central bank

By Steven Scheer
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ckn0E_0eRGvFpy00

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Citi on Monday called on Israel's central bank to adopt a 2% inflation target like its U.S. and European peers to boost credibility, saying the current range of 1-3% is ineffective over time.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Israel said it wanted to get opinions from organisations, academics, companies and private individuals by March 20 on whether they think the long-standing inflation target of 1-3% and the way it is calculated is appropriate in the long term.

Citi said it was responding to the public call, with economist Michel Nies believing the broadest measure of the consumer price index (CPI) should be the target rather than core indicators that strip out energy and housing prices.

The bank has maintained the 1-3% target since it was set by the government in 2003. However, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said last July that he saw room for a change in the target as well as possibly the criteria for determining it, given structural economic changes such as technological advancements and online shopping pushing prices down.

He has since said that a final decision on whether to adjust the target was likely in 2022.

"A target range, as currently in place, leaves too much room for interpretation," Nies said in a client note. "While a range of two percentage points of possible outcomes is perfectly acceptable for the short term -- and even further deviations are fine under certain circumstances -- the cumulative effect over the medium term would be significant."

Nies said 2% -- currently the midpoint of Israel's range, seems to be the best price stability target and is universally accepted.

"The 2% rate is certainly not set in stone, but we think it should take very robust evidence for the Bank of Israel to come to a different conclusion than the Fed and the European Central Bank regarding what constitutes too low/too high inflation over the medium term," he said, adding he did not believe the shekel's appreciation should be a factor in the decision.

Israel's inflation rate was 3.1% in January, the first time it had exceeded the target range since 2011.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian central bank moves to stem plunge in ruble

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia’s central bank sharply raised its key rate Monday in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine. The bank hiked the benchmark rate to 20%...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Central Bank Hikes Rates to Tame Inflation; Urges Govt to Act

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank sharply raised interest rates on Friday to staunch growing inflationary pressures and urged the government to consider measures including curbing non-essential imports and raising fuel prices to reduce pressure on the ailing economy. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) raised the standing...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Mexico Core Price Inflation at 20-Year High, Underscoring Central Bank Challenges

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican core price inflation in the first half of February climbed to levels not seen in over 20 years, according to official data published on Thursday, underscoring the challenges the Bank of Mexico faces to tame rising consumer prices. The closely watched core price index, which...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Core Inflation#Price Stability#European#The Bank Of Israel#Fed#The European Central Bank
Reuters

Brazil central bank chief says inflation still climbing

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday consumer prices continue to trend higher as core inflation speeds up despite aggressive monetary tightening by policymakers. “We actually see an inflation trend that is still growing,” he said in an online event hosted by television...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy