Man seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Sinissippi Lake

A 42 year-old man from Kenilworth, Illinois was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident Monday morning on Sinissippi Lake.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the snowmobile ran into an embankment and threw the rider into the back yard of a nearby residence.

The occupant suffered serious injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The crash remains under investigation.

