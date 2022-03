The Batman's Zoe Kravitz shares that she drank milk like a cat to prepare for the film. Catwoman herself sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the highly-anticipated DC Comics movie. The late night host had to ask about the milk thing because…well…cats. But, she played along with the bit. Kravitz told the host, "I did that! I did." Then, the Batman star cheekily tweaked Fallon and said, "Maybe? I'm method dude!" The actress also mentioned hanging out with cats in preparation for the role. Both she and Pattinson had a lot of input on how their characters came together on-screen. Does that include method acting with some feline friends? Maybe so, but it sounds like a one time thing rather than Kravitz's regular choice of beverage these days. Check out what else she told Fallon on his show down below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO