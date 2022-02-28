ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great-grandfather wins giant vegetable prize from beyond the GRAVE after his son enters his champion 8.5lb leeks into a show after he died

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A great-grandfather won a vegetable competition from beyond the grave after he was entered by his son.

John Layman, 72, spent more than two decades growing ever-larger vegetables on his allotment in Caerphilly, Wales.

He became a local sensation after growing a leek weighing 3.6kg (8lbs), before going on to scoop other prizes with giant vegetables.

But after Mr Layman died from blood cancer in 2019, his son Tyrone — who he had been teaching — entered their leeks side-by-side at the village show.

Mr Layman won again with his giant vegetable weighing 3.8kg (8lbs 5ounces).

His son said: 'The funny thing is that even in death he beat me. It was a sweet way to go out — still at the top.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiQCZ_0eRGuztP00
John Layman, 72, pictured with his son Tyrone and a 27kg (60lbs) cabbage. It was not entered into a competition despite its huge size 

Mr Layman started growing vegetables in 1986, on an allotment in Abertysswg village — about a 16-minute drive from Merthyr Tydfil.

He won his first competition that same year with an enormous leek weighing 3.6kg (8lbs) — 17 times heavier than those from supermarkets (0.21kg, or 0.46lbs each).

Giant beetroots and cabbages have also been grown on his allotment over the years.

Mr Layman also passed on the skills to his son, now 43, who has won competitions with a 20kg (44lbs) beetroot and a 4kg (8lbs) parsnip.

Today Tyrone is trying to inspire a new generation of vegetable growers to keep the legacy going.

Speaking about entering his father into the competition after his death, Tyrone said: 'Dad always grew leeks.

'At the time of his passing we were growing some big ones together. I felt I had to take them to the show.'

Since his father's death Tyrone has won with a giant vegetable at the Three Counties Show, one of the biggest of the year.

He said: 'I had some mixed emotions.

'I was over the moon that I had won of course, but it was also upsetting that dad wasn't there to see it.

'It helped that I was in good company, you really get a community feel from this.'

He added: 'I’m still getting mentored myself by multiple giant veg world record holder Ian Neale – who once famously met Snoop Dogg.

'Dad taught me most of what I know but Ian has been great in helping me compete with the best.'

The world's heaviest leek weighed 10.7kg (23lbs) and was shown at the Three Counties Show in September 2018.

