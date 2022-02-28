Average South Carolina gas prices jump nearly 17 cents to $3.42

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 16.7 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.42 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

South Carolina saw the second-largest weekly increase behind only Michigan, according to AAA .

Gas prices in South Carolina are 39.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.30 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 29.0 cents per gallon.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”

In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, De Haan noted that this is the time of year when gas prices typically go up, rising anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. De Haan said the combination of these two factors means the U.S. could not see price relief for some time.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon today. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

