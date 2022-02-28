Let’s rank all 10 of Billy Napier’s on-field assistant coaches

When the Gators hired Billy Napier as the head coach, none of the former coaching staff’s core assistants were retained. That means one of his first priorities was to assemble a new coaching staff. Many of the coaches he attracted to the Swamp had strong ties to his former teams, but he also persuaded a few others without obvious connections to join up and be a part of the #UFuture.

Without a real body of work to judge this group on, it is virtually impossible to know how well they’ll perform now that they hold the wheel in Gainesville. By all accounts, they’re putting on an impressive display of unity as recruits meet with the staff, but the real test of their abilities will come when the rubber meets the road and the Gators have to adjust to adversity through the coming season.

None of these coaches is an unknown element, though, and it’s an interesting exercise to put our expectations on record and compare them against the results. And, let’s face it, it’s fun to rank things. So, let’s dig into the 10 coaches Billy Napier tabbed as his on-field assistants and rank them in terms of how well we expect them to do in their role with the Gators.

To be clear, I don’t think any of these hires are duds. They’re a more promising group than what Dan Mullen had to offer by the end of his tenure and each one has a completely worthy resume. Equivocation makes for less fun, though, so let’s start at number 10 and work our way up!

10. Linebackers coach Jay Bateman

The list begins with one of the last coaches hired into this on-field staff, former Ball State, Army and UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. His most recent tenure, a three-year run with the Tar Heels, ended with an unglamorous firing after UNC’s brutalization at the hands of rival South Carolina. The Athletic’s Brendan Marks summarized his time at UNC by saying this:

“Missed tackles and schematic confusion became what that unit was known for, and the “bend, don’t break” nature of things finally gave out after three years. Players never got fully familiar with Bateman’s scheme, and that showed on the field.”

Now that play-calling duties are out of his hands and scheming is being taken care of by a swarm of off-field analysts and quality control assistants, Bateman can shine in the areas he does excel. He has eight years of experience coaching linebackers, but, perhaps more importantly, within the overall picture of Napier’s vision for this team, he’s a good recruiter.

He is credited with helping reel in a number of four stars despite UNC’s lack of traditional recruiting prowess. With the power of Florida’s brand and the cooperative nature of the Gators’ recruiting style, he can be a significant factor in selling the Swamp to top prep talent.

9. Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson

Peterson had a legendary career as a Gators player and was a relatively anonymous assistant at Florida after his 12-year NFL career drew to a close before South Carolina poached him to coach their outside linebackers. He’ll return to Florida for a third time, filling the same role as he had with the Gamecocks while spearheading the efforts to keep alumni involved with the football program.

Peterson is a charismatic recruiter with an electric passion for Florida football. It’s easy to see why recruits connect so well with his infectious energy. His track record of actually sealing the deal with those recruits is slim, but he had a major role in persuading five star Jordan Burch to commit to the Gamecocks.

The impact of Peterson’s hiring is already being felt on the recruiting trail. He has been mentioned as a connection in the recruitment of signee Jack Pyburn and popular 2022 prospects Treyaun Webb, Samuel M’Pemba and Keon Keeley.

8. Offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton

Stapleton is a relatively new face in the coaching market, but all indications are he has huge potential in his role. He was hired to fill Rob Sale’s vacated place in the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ staff after Sale was hired by the New York Giants and the transition was seamless. The offensive line that had played so well under Sale’s wing continued to be a dominant force in the Sun Belt with Stapleton at the fore.

He helped Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence achieve the best seasons of their respective careers. Mitchell is poised for a jump to the NFL and Torrence is on that path, no small feat for a school as nationally insignificant as Louisiana.

The only reason Stapleton isn’t significantly higher on this list is there’s no way to know what part his hand had in the development of the Cajuns’ lineman. After all, he inherited a superstar group from Sale. It was a situation where failure was unacceptable, but success doesn’t move the needle all too much. Clearly, Napier has enough faith in his abilities to keep him in the fold. If he is as good as Florida thinks he might be, Stapleton has a long and productive career ahead of him.

7. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert

Colbert feels like a bit of an odd fit among this group of coaches, but his presence is a welcome one. He has perhaps the least repute as a recruiting expert among his peers at Florida, but he makes up for that with his exceptional ability to identify the best way to utilize his receivers and develop them within that role.

He’s worked with an impressive list of players, highlighted by JuJu Smith-Shuster, Micheal Pittman Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London. London’s performance in 2021 is an especially impressive comment on Colbert’s abilities, progressing from a reliable slot option to the best wideout in college football and likely first-round pick.

Colbert inherits an offense badly in need of his stabilizing hand. The Gators’ passing game lacks a real identity after losing Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Jacob Copeland. Colbert’s signature has been helping possession receivers develop into more well-rounded, dynamic threats to the opposing secondary. If that continues to be the case, Trent Whittemore sticks out as a potential breakout option after being a consistent intermediate option for whoever takes over the quarterback position in 2021.

6. Tight ends coach William Peagler

I’d argue that Peagler is the most underrated hire the Gators made in this cycle. He was a low-key addition for the Michigan State Spartans in 2020, but he quickly proved his worth to the team by identifying and unleashing Kenneth Walker III. Under Peagler’s coaching, Walker III grew from a nationally unknown transfer from Wake Forest into a Heisman candidate and the best running back in college football.

Peagler spent more than a decade working low-profile positions after being a student assistant during his college years at Clemson. Napier gave him his first big break in 2018, hiring Peagler as the director of player personnel during his first year as the head coach at Louisiana. He was identified by Mel Tucker at Colorado the next season, but the relationship between himself and Napier has some footing prior to this hiring.

The Gators are able to rely on Peagler’s experience on a number of fronts, as he has significant experience with tight ends, running backs, the offensive line and quality control. He’s not exactly a powerhouse in terms of in-person recruiting but his input on recruitment operations will be vital in terms of identifying priority targets or buy-low candidates. His extensive experience in quality control and proof case in Kenneth Walker III make demonstrate he is well-suited for that role.

5. Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke

Few people in the building are more experienced than Juluke, who has been coaching football since 1995. This is his second go-around in the SEC. He spent a year with the LSU Tigers coaching running backs in 2016, including eventual fourth pick Leonard Fournette. There is perhaps no one on staff who has Napier’s trust more thoroughly than Juluke, and he was named associate head coach in addition to his role as the running backs coach.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ running attack thrived under Juluke, who helped them to a top-four finish in rushing yards among Sun Belt teams every year and led the conference in 2019. He’s also sent two Louisiana running backs to the NFL through the draft. That includes Elijah Mitchell, who was a surprise breakout contributor for the 49ers despite their ravaged depth chart at running back.

In addition to his experience and coaching abilities, Juluke is a good resource in recruiting. He’s not a big-time heavy hitter but is consistently mentioned as a supporting voice when players recount Florida’s overtures. Juluke may not be a star at any particular thing, but he is a stabilizing force who will help underpin all of the Gators’ efforts.

4. Defensive Line coach Sean ‘Chaos’ Spencer

Coach Chaos is a big fish on the recruiting trail and was an absolute steal for the Gators considering how late in the process it was when they brought him in. He was originally slated to go to Duke when Napier swooped in and snatched him up for a role with Florida’s defense. His marketability took a bit of a hit after his time with the Giants on Joe Judge’s staff, but I’m thrilled to have him in Gainesville.

When it comes to Spencer’s ability as a recruiter, the results speak for themselves. The list of starred recruits he has been credited with signing is as long as my arm and includes current NFL players Micah Parsons, Odefe Oweh, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Sequon Barkley, as well as six other eventual draftees. Interestingly, he was also the primary recruiter for Antonio Valentino, a former three-star prospect who became a multi-year starter, playing the final year of his college eligibility with the Gators as a grad transfer.

It’s exciting to think how Florida’s defensive line may progress with Spencer at its head. The limitations of the Todd Grantham defense started with a lack of trust at the front lines and bloomed outward. With a cohesive scheme and improved talent in place at Florida, that narrative could be flipped on its head in a short period of time.

3. Safeties coach Patrick Toney

If Juluke isn’t the person on this team Napier trusts the most, then it has to be Patrick Toney. After being hired as the Gators safeties coach, it slowly came out that Toney is considered something of a rising star among football insiders. He is a formidable force on the recruiting trail and a junkie in the film room. In his own eyes, his only options are to adapt or die, which is the right attitude to have in this sport.

If you want to be a fan of Toney, read this feature written by The Advocate. Here’s a snippet that I really enjoyed:

“I’ve always thought that for me to maintain it and stay in this profession, I’ve got to outwork people, I’ve got to watch more film than people, I’ve got to be on top of it,” he said.“In my mind, I was always preparing. I actually kept a notebook of ‘Hey, this is what you should do if you ever became the coordinator.’ … Hundreds of pages over my career.”

He was handed play-calling duties for the Gators defense and brings with him a signature style of manufacturing pressure in unorthodox ways. Napier is also letting him run point on the most important defensive recruits being targeted by the team. He was listed as the primary recruiter for Kamari Wilson, Shemar James and Devin Moore. If there is any ranking on this list I could regret the most in three years, it’ll be not ranking Toney higher. If he gets any better, he’ll have a team of his own.

2. Offensive line coach Rob Sale

Sale didn’t really work out as the Giants’ offensive line coach, but there are so many mitigating circumstances involved with that job it shouldn’t hurt his stock. Sale took the reins of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line and turned out the best batch of lineman that school has ever seen. He has prior experience working with Napier’s scheme and culture and his coaching chops are proven.

It can’t be overlooked that Sale helped to secure a commitment from O’Cyrus Torrence in the transfer portal. It was not a sure thing that he’d wind up in Gainesville; LSU and Auburn were pushing hard in the process. Because Torrence chose Florida, the biggest hole in the offensive line was filled by a future NFLer who is already comfortable in this scheme and working with these coaches. It was Sale who coached him during his breakout, and it’ll be Sale who finishes the job getting him to the pros.

This was a slam dunk hire from top to bottom, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what he does with Florida’s line. Together with his ULL successor, Darnell Stapleton, Sale will be able to provide the Gators with the best offensive line coaching they’ve gotten since Urban Meyer was in town. I’m especially interested to see what the duo does with Kingsley Eguakun, who showed flashes of excellence last season but was penalty prone and couldn’t maintain consistent performance.

1. Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond

Was there any doubt about who would take the top spot? Raymond is a legend and when he flipped his allegiance from LSU to Florida, it was heralded with a huge amount of fanfare and excitement. Not only are the Gators gaining one of the best recruiters anywhere in the nation, but also the rival Tigers are losing him in the process, making it all the sweeter.

Let’s just let the numbers speak for themselves. Raymond has signed eight five-star recruits including players on both sides of the ball. He’s recruited 12 eventual NFL players, a number that will go up by at least one when the 2022 draft takes place and Derek Stingley is selected. The number of future NFL players he’s coached is even higher, reaching a total of 18 so far. Those results are simply incredible.

The Gators don’t have the prettiest situation at cornerback right now, but former top recruits Jason Marshall Jr. and Jalen Kimber haven’t done much to date and have the raw ability to make a massive leap with the right coaching. In fact, Kimber was recruited to Florida in the transfer portal by Raymond in less than a month and he’s taking the lead in the recruiting of the top 2022 cornerback, Cormani McClain.

No one can question Raymond’s excellence. Few would challenge his spot atop this list. Even if the Gators had their pick of any cornerbacks coach in the nation, they may not have chosen anyone else. Raymond was a whale of a hire and there are no two ways about it.

Extra Credit

Assistant AD of Recruiting Strategy Katie Turner is extremely popular among players and she was able to hit the ground running the Florida because she’s worked with Napier before and was already running recruiting operations in the area with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Director of College Personnel Bird Sherrill spent the last several seasons with the Detroit Lions as a scout and will be in a similar role focusing on identifying underutilized talent in the transfer portal for the Gators.

Performance Dietitian Rachel Adamkowski has four years of experience in crafting football-centric diets and will be a huge part of Napier’s efforts to create a holistic approach to developing peak talent in his players. Diet and sleep are low-hanging fruit that often goes untended by college programs, and her role will be essential in fixing that problem with Florida.

Defensive Analyst Jamar Chaney is deeply embedded in the Gators’ process for identifying second-level defensive talent, and he’s one of their go-to supporting staffers on recruiting visits, especially with linebackers. His name pops up quite a bit, and he’s a decent bet to find his way into an on-field staff, probably as the linebackers coach, in the near future, with Florida or elsewhere.

