Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Daniil Medvedev has earned the No. 1 ranking with his consistency but acknowledged that the Russian's recent losses to Rafael Nadal show that he still has to prove himself. After blowing a two-set lead in the Australian Open final, Medvedev had a chance to get revenge over Nadal in Acapulco but the Spaniard handed the Russian a 6-3 6-3 loss en route to winning it all.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO