Orangeburg local authorities are searching for a missing man who might be armed with a shotgun

Orangeburg County, South Carolina – Orangeburg local authorities are asking for public’s help in locating a missing a man who might be armed with a shotgun.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the authorities are looking to locate the 25-year-old Nicholas Sinkler, of Eutawville, who might be armed with a shotgun.

Sinkler was last seen on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. wearing blue sweatpants and a white or grey sweatshirt.

“He has threatened to harm not only himself but others as well,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says.

Sinkler was described by his family as 5-11 tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sinkler’s whereabouts is advised NOT TO APPROACH him and to immediately call 911 or contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.