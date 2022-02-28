ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell stocks as volatility rules the equity market. In recent days she had been unloading the stock of data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. And on Friday she sold the...

Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
Motley Fool

These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Crashing After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy Them?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Popular investment manager Cathie Wood has been keen...
Peter Thiel
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

Being mentally and financially prepared to strike when it happens is key to long-term gains. Market corrections are a natural occurrence and there's no need to be fearful or to panic. These two rapidly growing companies can make long-term investors a lot richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
#Palantir Technologies#Ark Sells Palantir Stock#Ark Investment Management#Pltr#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Wood#Morningstar
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock -- and Never Sell

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has gotten off to a rough start in 2022 -- its stock price is down by more than 35% so far this year. That huge decline was largely triggered by a fourth-quarter earnings report that left investors unimpressed with both the social media giant's recent performance and its guidance.
Seekingalpha.com

Is Mandiant Stock A Buy Or Sell At Its Current Valuation?

Mandiant is a company with an attractive industry focus and compelling growth in recent quarters. Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) continues to generate solid growth, but the company is not profitable for now. With improving scale, this could change over time. Shares recently rose upwards due to rumors about a takeover by Microsoft (MSFT). It is far from certain that this takeover will happen, which is why I do see Mandiant as a pretty speculative investment at current prices. Waiting for less takeover enthusiasm and a lower share price before entering a position could be the right choice.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Hotter Buys Than Tesla and Bitcoin This Year

Jushi Holdings is a fast-growing pot stock that is cheap compared to larger multistate operators. American Express may be a key recovery stock to own this year as travel and entertainment spending bounce back. Both stocks are outperforming the market this year and may continue to do so. You’re reading...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS EU oil stocks: buy or sell?

Feb 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EU OIL STOCKS: BUY OR SELL? (1347 GMT) With Ukraine tensions catapulting Brent crude prices just below the $100 mark it last saw...
