Auburn football offers local 2024 prospect

Auburn is making a point to attract local talent.

Bryan Harsin and his staff are casting a wider net this offseason when it comes to looking at potential members of their next signing class.

They're also, of course, looking at the future. In this case, the 2024 class will be another strong class in the state of Alabama and the Tigers are making sure they give themselves a shot with some local talent.

Noah Dixon , a safety in the 2024 class announced that he has received an offer from Auburn University. He has received offers from a host of other SEC schools according to 247 Sports. Georgia, Ole Miss, and Kentucky represent the other SEC schools interested in Dixon's services as well as Oklahoma, who offered Dixon last month.

Dixon is from LaGrange, Georiga, less than an hour from Auburn University's campus. The Troupe County standout is listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds.

In Dixon's tweet announcing he received an offer from the Tigers, he tagged secondary coach and associate head coach Zac Ethridge. Ethridge received a promotion this offseason largely due to his ability to recruit his position to the team. Auburn is probably in a good position for Dixon down the road.

Auburn does not currently have anyone committed in the 2024 class. The Tigers have one player in the 2023 recruiting class, offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

