1 person hospitalized following a wreck in Riverside (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was injured following a wreck Wednesday in Riverside. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 215 at Cactus Avenue. The early reports showed that a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, a van and a Toyota sedan were involved in the accident [...]

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO