New ramp metering system on I-25 in metro Denver begins Monday

By Alexander Kirk 9News
 6 days ago

DENVER — A new ramp metering system on northbound Interstate 25 in metro Denver will be fully operational on Monday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the pilot project aims to reduce congestion and improve travel times on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and University Boulevard.

CDOT said the Smart 25 Pilot Project is the first of its kind in Colorado and North America.

The project has installed vehicle detection devices in and along ramps entering I-25 that measure the number of vehicles, their speed, the length of the line of vehicles waiting to enter the highway, and the amount of traffic on the highway. Installation of the meters began last fall.

CDOT has installed four ramp metering signals at the end of each northbound ramp from Ridgegate Parkway to University Boulevard. The system was activated on 18 on-ramps last fall and thee new meters will be activated at 3 p.m. Monday:

- Southbound I-225 ramp to northbound I-25

- Eastbound C-470 ramp to northbound I-25

- Westbound E-470 ramp to northbound I-25

Read more at 9news.com.

