West Virginia reports 1,752 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Nine deaths have been reported since the last report, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,317.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 42-year old male from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated and boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (108), Boone (32), Braxton (28), Brooke (17), Cabell (132), Calhoun (18), Clay (25), Doddridge (21), Fayette (114), Gilmer (6), Grant (11), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (33), Hancock (17), Hardy (10), Harrison (195), Jackson (12), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (237), Lewis (39), Lincoln (34), Logan (60), Marion (132), Marshall (61), Mason (38), McDowell (86), Mercer (188), Mineral (30), Mingo (37), Monongalia (139), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (58), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (7), Preston (70), Putnam (98), Raleigh (160), Randolph (21), Ritchie (29), Roane (33), Summers (12), Taylor (53), Tucker (18), Tyler (8), Upshur (57), Wayne (53), Webster (25), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (115), Wyoming (43).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Trump destroyed GOP
5d ago

Really no one vaccinated cares anymore if you get sick, or die your choice, I'll follow CDC and FDA and my doctors advice; you do as you want just stay away from the hospital if you get sick, go take a bath in Borax and bleach while eating BOO cookies. However parents should be held responsible it there child gets sick or dies.

Reply(2)
2
Man arrested in Pike County, Ohio for attempted murder

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Task Force members from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man with outstanding arrests who then hit a law enforcement officer with his vehicle. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says that the task force was […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WV Senate passes bill to ban abortions based on disability

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban abortions based solely on a prenatal diagnosis of a disability, including Down syndrome. The bill, approved on a 28-5 vote, makes exceptions for medical emergencies or if a fetus would not survive outside of the womb. It now goes to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Hosaflook named new Jackson County, WV superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Schools will have a new superintendent next school year. According to a statement from Jackson County Schools, William Hosaflook was selected for the position by a unanimous vote at the Jackson County Board of Education’s March 3 regular session meeting. Hosaflook will take over the position […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Brett McMillion appointed new WVDNR Director

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice appointed Brett W. McMillion as Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). McMillion was previously the Deputy Chief of the State Parks system. For 25 years, he worked administrative roles with Panther, Bluestone and Pipestem Resort state parks. Gov. Justice said the decision was important […]
POLITICS
What’s the future of abortion clinics in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Julia Cattaneo was 14 years old when she boarded a flight to New York City. A freshman at a Toledo-area high school in 1971, Cattaneo said she discovered she was pregnant after befriending a group of older men who “groomed” her for sexual abuse, she said. Since abortion had not yet […]
OHIO STATE
Community continues search for missing Mason County woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community is coming together and continuing their search for a missing woman, and her sister is sharing her heartbreak and concern for her missing loved one. Search parties combed through the TNT area not far from the Mason County Fair Grounds for any sign of 35-year-old Grace Smith of […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Elderly Logan County man reported missing

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An elderly man has been reported missing, according to the West Virginia State Police. They say that Charles Elton Meade, 68 of Holden, is the man missing and that he possibly has Parkinson’s disease or Dementia. He is five-foot-ten-inches, about 175 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes. They are […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

