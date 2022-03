MILLTOWN – Milltown police are advising residents about an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts in the area. “Neighboring towns have reported multiple stolen vehicles on a single night. Milltown police remind residents not to store and/or broadcast valuables in their parked vehicles. Remember to lock your vehicle doors and never leave keys, key fobs or proximity keys inside your parked vehicles,” police said in a Nixle alert on Feb. 25.

MILLTOWN, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO