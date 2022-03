Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I have a 5-year-old nephew who is incredibly strong-willed (despite otherwise being a nice kid most of the time). He tries to assert his independence by acting out at the most inopportune and unsafe times, like wriggling to get his hands free from a handhold right as we’re crossing a busy street, bolting quickly away from us in a high-traffic parking lot, or running away from a parent and climbing up on a handrail overlooking a potential two-story fall before someone nearby quickly pulls him back.

