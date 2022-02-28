From the ground below to the skies above, Pittsburgh startups launch their tech to inspect bridges

Channel 11 cameras and Drone 11 are capturing incredible images from the bridge collapse Channel 11 cameras and Drone 11 are capturing incredible images from the bridge collapse (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The January collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge has resulted in opportunities for bridge inspecting-capable Pittsburgh startup companies to deploy their own relevant technologies around the region, efforts that will offer them real-world validation of their products as these companies look to build their own bridges to scale and grow themselves.

One of the first startup companies to jump into action following the bridge collapse was Mach9 Robotics, a Bloomfield-based startup company that uses robots and sensors to map surface and subsurface areas that can then be converted into geospatial renderings of critical infrastructure. It’s able to do this in a matter of minutes instead of what would usually take teams of people months to accomplish. Put another way, the startup company can show the layouts of critical infrastructure in a configuration that’s similar to what Google has been able to do to the planet with its Google Earth product.

