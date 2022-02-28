ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach business owner escapes Ukraine

By Emily McLeod
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylJ1G_0eRGqoZU00

KYIV, Ukraine (WMBB) — Owner of Club La Vela, Patrick Pfeffer, posted on Facebook on Sunday that he had made it safely to Poland after traveling by foot for three days as the Russian invasion continues.

The Facebook post was shared with News 13 on Sunday where Pfeffer said it had been the most intense three days he had ever lived through.

US, allies to kick certain Russian banks out of SWIFT banking system

He said he was experiencing a wide range of thoughts and strange emotions as he walked mile after mile — often times at night with thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the country.

Pfeffer said he received a warm welcome at Poland’s border and adds he is safe and comfortable.

He said he needs to rest for awhile, but will be sharing more of his journey in the coming days. For now, he said his thoughts and prayers are for the people of Ukraine and adds no matter what, it’s his home.

