ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Dictionary.com responds to tweet from La. Congressman

By Dionne Johnson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBC5E_0eRGqcym00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R-Louisiana) drew criticism Sunday after his tweet, where he seemingly attacked young people, went viral.

“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky. You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets,” the congressman tweeted .

The twitter account for dictionary.com , which often trolls the words, sentences and tweets of elected officials, was among the first to weigh in.

“We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary ,” leaving twitter users to then troll the Congressman.

Higgins, who has made headlines in the past suggesting he would shoot anyone who posed a threat to Louisiana and for comparing supposed election fraud to WWII Japanese-American internment, was then slammed for the tweet by many who called it “incoherent.”

“Not a single millennial — myself included — understands what this means.” Twitter user Hugo Lowell wrote.

“The USA went through some pretty serious cultural and political turmoil during the Cold War and we outlasted the USSR. Maybe you should appreciate the fact that we’re strong as a democracy with a wide spectrum of views instead of whining about people expressing those views.” Twitter user Pe wrote.

Sunday’s tweet comes several days after Higgins perhaps referred to the President of the United States as “weak.”

“When the President of the United States is weak, the whole world suffers,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

G. Gilmore ‘Gil’ Martin, ex-prosecutor in Mississippi, dies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — G. Gilmore “Gil” Martin, a longtime prosecutor for Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties in Mississippi, has died. He was 77. Martin, who served as 9th Circuit district attorney for 17 years, died Friday of natural causes at his home, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan confirmed, The Vicksburg Post reported. “Gil Martin […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Invasion of Ukraine affecting daily lives of Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected everything from gas prices to grocery prices. Mississippians said they’ve bee feeling the pinch in their pockets for a few weeks. “I can’t afford gas to go back and forth, so I walk and ride a bicycle,” said Chris Odom, who lives in Jackson. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, March 4, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor made the decision after consulting with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force. “All restrictions previously implemented through any (order) related to face coverings are hereby lifted in their entirety,” the order reads. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
WJTV 12

Effective immediately, masks no longer required inside city buildings per Columbus Mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in city government buildings, per Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. The update comes days after the CDC announced an update to their mask recommendations. The agency now bases their recommendations on the level of community spread of COVID-19. “They feel confident enough in the numbers, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg church collects donations for Ukrainian refugees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of St. Fabian Catholic Church in Hattiesburg are collecting donations to help war refugees at a church in Western Ukraine.  They collected $21,000 in donations in the first week, and it’s being sent to help a Baptist church in the area, which is providing food and shelter to refugees of Ukraine. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to end of Jackson mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate. However, not everyone is on board with the decision. As the mask mandate is lifted with other COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are able to freely operate in full capacity and during regular hours. Jackson neighbors have mixed opinions about the mayor’s decision. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
WJTV 12

Mississippi man volunteers to help aid Ukraine

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — The call to help Ukrainians as they defend their homeland from Russian invasion has been heard by a 23-year-old North Mississippi man. Just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Wesley — who asked us to use just his first name for his security — decided to put his boots on the ground […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi River hits mark barring most nearby construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River hit a mark on Friday that bars most construction work near levees and triggers frequent inspections of those levees. The river edged two-hundredths of an inch (half a millimeter) above the trigger — a depth of 11 feet (3.3 meters) at the gauge near the Corps’ New Orleans […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary Com#Election Fraud#Wwii Japanese American
WJTV 12

Mystery dust sparks concern among Mississippi fishing guides

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Charter fishing captains and others along the south Mississippi coast say a mysterious black dust has circulated in the air and water near the Gulfport Harbor. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating, The Sun Herald reported. “Everybody started talking about it. Everybody thought it was something different,” said Brian […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

NPS Superintendent wins Thad Cochran award

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez National Historical Park (NPS) Superintendent Kathleen Bond was awarded the Thad Cochran Humanities Achievement Award. The Natchez Democrat reported the award is given to a Mississippian who dedicates their efforts to the field of humanities. The award was established in 2009 in honor of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran. According […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

’48 Hours’ to cover Ally Kostial’s murder in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder case involving two University of Mississippi students will be in the national spotlight Saturday, on the CBS show “48 Hours.” Ally Kostial was shot to death back in 2019 after leaving a bar in downtown Oxford, Mississippi.  Her boyfriend Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to her killing last year. “48 Hours” […]
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi teacher pay raise bill heading to negotiations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will negotiate a final version of a bill to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House and Senate passed separate plans several weeks ago provide raises of at least $4,000 a year. On Wednesday, the Senate passed an updated bill that would give teachers an average $4,700 raise […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

“Women Empowering Women” conference held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community service organization Daughters of Deborah hosted its 18th annual “Women Empowering Women” conference at the Jackson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 5. The goal of the conference was to bring women of all ages together to learn from one another and grow. There were several workshops for different age groups. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy