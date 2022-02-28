ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Business world gets fresh prod to prepare for physical climate risk

By Simon Jessop, Ross Kerber
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETv1W_0eRGqJP500

LONDON/BOSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - As investors and businesses increasingly pledge to cut their carbon emissions, scientists on Monday offered a fresh warning about the need to better understand and plan for the physical damage caused by global warming.

Rising sea levels, water and food scarcity, as well as the impacts of hurricanes, floods and drought are likely to become more frequent and severe, leaving companies and their investors exposed to mounting losses that are poorly understood.

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a "dire warning" of the consequences of failing to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and adapting properly to the impacts of climate change.

"It should be a wake up call for the financial system," said Cinzia Losenno, climate adaptation lead at the European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, which is targeting adaptation spend of 4 billion euros ($4.48 billion) a year by 2025.

"We're getting better at understanding the risks of investing in high carbon assets, the transition risk, but not so good in the financial system in understanding... the impact of climate risk on assets."

Ian Simm, founder and CEO at Impax Asset Management, said the "hard-hitting" report highlighted the scale of uncertainty facing companies and the need for more radical action to prepare.

ARMS AROUND THE DATA

Regulators around the globe are only beginning to lay out rules for how companies should disclose the impact of their operations on climate change, and the risks they could face. read more

An analysis in October of groups using the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework, designed to ensure companies properly disclose climate risks, found many were still not reporting fully. read more

"On the whole disclosure is massively lacking," said Chris Goolgasian, director of climate research and portfolio manager on the Sustainable Investment Team at U.S. asset manager Wellington Management, which invests more than $1 trillion.

"Are some companies tackling it full on and doing a good job? Sure. Is the median company doing that? No. The median company is not disclosing enough for Wall Street to analyse all the risk factors and all of the plans to address them."

To help get a better grip on the data, Wellington has teamed up with the Woodwell Climate Research Center to push for companies to disclose the physical location of their assets and operations.

"Companies must prepare themselves for the impacts of climate change and show that they have the ability to adapt, be it through resilient supply chains or business models, efforts toward adaptation are now the minimum requirement for survival," said Nicolette Bartlett, Chief Impact Officer at climate data non-profit CDP.

Bartlett said the IPCC report had made the need to focus on getting to 1.5C "even more critical" and that failure to do so would make adaptation harder, calling for companies to publish five-year action plans that drive capital expenditure.

Oliver Johnson, Head of ESG at Climate Asset Management, which is focused on nature-based solutions such as sustainable forestry, said the report showed the need for companies, cities and countries to focus on building more resilient "green" infrastructure to increase the adaptive capacity of ecosystems.

"Investors that don't take climate physical risks into account potentially face disruptions including the increased risk of forest fires, reduced yields and higher insurance premiums to name a few," he said.

"As regulations around climate change disclosure increase, we believe those investors that are demonstrably managing these risks will be better placed to access capital."

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Ross Kerber; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Climate change won’t wait for future innovation — we need action now

Governments must focus on solutions that are already working, even when they aren’t glamorous or supported by powerful lobbyists. Marie Claire Brisbois is senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate System#Climate Risk#Ipcc#The European Union#Impax Asset Management
WWD

Latest U.N. Climate Report Says ‘Delay Means Death’

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group II, released its latest report assessing the damages of climate change. In a press conference, the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres summarized how climate adaptation saves lives. “As climate impacts worsen – and they will – scaling up investments will be essential for survival… Delay means death.” The stark reality is far too little is invested into adapting to climate change.More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four The report covers...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Cities facing flooding and ‘unbearable’ heat but key to tackling climate crisis, UN report says

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations. Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said. The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Reuters

Germany seizes Russian billionaire Usmanov's yacht -Forbes

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German authorities have seized a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov who has faced European Union sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Forbes reported, citing sources in the yacht industry. The 512-foot yacht, Dilbar, was taken in the northern port...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘The damage is done’: Russians face economic point of no return

As markets opened in a panic on Monday, many Russians rushed to local cashpoints in Moscow to retrieve their savings before the damage got any worse. “It said they had dollars so I came here immediately,” said Alexei Presnyakov, 32, pointing to an app for Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, indicating he could withdraw hard currency. About 20 people were queued in line. “Yesterday [the rate] was 80 [to the dollar]. Today it’s 100. Or 150.”
ECONOMY
Phys.org

New climate risk report will help businesses assess impact of global warming

A new climate risk "taxonomy" released today is the first framework of its kind to classify the risks of climate change to firms. Created by the Centre for Climate Finance & Investment (CCFI) at the Business School, the new taxonomy will enable lenders, investors, and regulators to better assess the climate and natural capital risks that may affect their organization.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Climate Change Mounting Threat to Human Wellbeing and Health of Planet: New IPCC Report

It is now unequivocal that "climate change is a threat to the human well-being and planetary health," the latest UN report said on Monday. It adds that "any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all."
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Here's what you need to know about the latest United Nations climate change report

The latest report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a warning letter to a world on the brink. A sweeping survey of the most advanced climate science on the planet, it recounts the effects rising temperatures are already having and projects the catastrophes that loom if humans fail to make swift and significant cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

340K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy