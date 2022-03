It has been two years since I sat foot on the turf or sat in the stands at Dan Law Field. Today I was taken back to basically the 2019 season as Tech won the super regional to defeat Oklahoma State and go on to the College World Series. The cheers, the voice of Rick Gilbert, the smell of popcorn and hotdogs and the sound of the bats provided for almost sensory overload.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO