Xfinity customers can get up to $30 per month credit toward Internet bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ Xfinity customers can now save money by signing up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Customers can also sign up for the company’s own broadband adoption program, Internet Essentials, which is eligible for ACP credits, according to a release from Comcast.

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s low-cost broadband adoption program for low-income households with grammar, high school, and college students; seniors; veterans; people with disabilities; and residents enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance programs.

Since its launch in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of 10 million Americans to the Internet at home, including more than 200,000 in Memphis and 500,000 in Tennessee, Xfinity said.

Comcast is making ACP available for all speed tiers of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials.

ACP is a federal program that provides eligible customers up to a $30 per month credit toward their Internet and mobile services for the duration of the program, Xfinity said.

