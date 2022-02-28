ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old accidentally shoots himself after finding loaded gun in NC home: police

By Jesse Ullmann
 5 days ago

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A child found a loaded handgun inside a home in Hickory and accidentally shot himself, the Hickory Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at a home on 3rd Avenue in Hickory. While an adult was inside the home, a 4-year-old boy had discovered a handgun and accidentally shot himself, according to the police report.

The child was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center by a family member before police arrived, and was then airlifted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital.

The child was listed in critical condition.

There is no mention of charges at this time, however, police are continuing to investigate.

