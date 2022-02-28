ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet snap of 'hubby' Michael Douglas napping with their pet dog before the SAG Awards where he lost out on Best Actor gong

 5 days ago

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram story on Sunday.

The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of Michael asleep, with their dog lazing above him, to her story, writing: 'Congrats to my hubby for his SAG Award nomination.'

Michael, 77, was hoping to bag an award for his performance in The Kominsky Method during Sunday night's ceremony.

Proud: Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram on Sunday
Happy couple: Catherine, who has been married to Michael for over 20 years, was quick to show her pride and support for her husband on social media

He was nominated for both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - however didn't take home any awards.

Despite not winning, Michael did make his mark on the awards by sending a message of support to Ukraine amid Russia's attack.

Posting an image of Michael at the awards to her four million followers, Catherine referenced the ongoing conflict.

Solidarity: Michael wore a blue-and-yellow knitted pocket square with his black suit, showing a message of defiance

'So proud of my SAG nominated husband. Note the Ukrainian flag coloured pocket squares. Keep the people of Ukraine in our prayers. #westandwithukraine', she captioned the photo.

Michael wore a blue-and-yellow knitted pocket square with his black suit.

While on the red carpet, he pointed to the square, saying: 'This is not the LA Rams,' referencing the Los Angeles football team that outfits in the same colours.

Making a statement: While on the red carpet, he pointed to the square, saying: 'This is not the LA Rams,' referencing the Los Angeles football team that outfits in the same colours

'If ever there was a time for us to appreciate what true democracy is, I'm just so proud of what these people of this country have done.'

Catherine, who has been married to Michael for over 20 years, was quick to show her pride and support for her husband on social media.

Michael attended the ceremony with his son Cameron, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Other celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Douglas Hodge also showed their support for Ukraine at the awards ceremony, with Lady Gaga saying 'I'm praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon.'

Michael was nominated for both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - however didn't take home any awards

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

