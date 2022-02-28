Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet snap of 'hubby' Michael Douglas napping with their pet dog before the SAG Awards where he lost out on Best Actor gong

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram story on Sunday.

The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of Michael asleep, with their dog lazing above him, to her story, writing: 'Congrats to my hubby for his SAG Award nomination.'

Michael, 77, was hoping to bag an award for his performance in The Kominsky Method during Sunday night's ceremony.

He was nominated for both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - however didn't take home any awards.

Despite not winning, Michael did make his mark on the awards by sending a message of support to Ukraine amid Russia's attack.

Posting an image of Michael at the awards to her four million followers, Catherine referenced the ongoing conflict.

Solidarity: Michael wore a blue-and-yellow knitted pocket square with his black suit, showing a message of defiance

'So proud of my SAG nominated husband. Note the Ukrainian flag coloured pocket squares. Keep the people of Ukraine in our prayers. #westandwithukraine', she captioned the photo.

Michael wore a blue-and-yellow knitted pocket square with his black suit.

While on the red carpet, he pointed to the square, saying: 'This is not the LA Rams,' referencing the Los Angeles football team that outfits in the same colours.

'If ever there was a time for us to appreciate what true democracy is, I'm just so proud of what these people of this country have done.'

Michael attended the ceremony with his son Cameron, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Other celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Douglas Hodge also showed their support for Ukraine at the awards ceremony, with Lady Gaga saying 'I'm praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon.'

