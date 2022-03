The annual "Roll Up The Rim" contest from Tim Horton's is set to return next week to Western New York but it won't be the same way it has been in the past. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Horton's decided to drop the contest but it will bring it back after two years with a new look. This year instead of physically rolling up the rim to see if you are a winner on one of Tim Horton's coffee cups, you will now just scan the cup with your smartphone.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO